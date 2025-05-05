Xi to pay state visit to Russia, attend Great Patriotic War Victory celebrations on May 7-10

BEIJING, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia from May 7 to 10 and attend the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow, at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.

With a historic vision and from a strategic height, President Xi and President Putin have guided China-Russia relations in the new era to always forge ahead despite a complex external environment and demonstrate the relations' defining features of everlasting good-neighborliness and friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination and mutual benefit, cooperation and win-win, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson introduced that during the upcoming state visit, President Xi will have strategic communication with President Putin on China-Russia relations under new circumstances and on a series of major international and regional issues.

"We believe the important common understandings between the two presidents will further deepen political mutual trust between the two countries, add new substance to strategic coordination, promote practical cooperation in various fields, bring more benefits to the two peoples, and contribute more stability and positive energy to the international community," the spokesperson said.

Noting this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, the Great Patriotic War and the World Anti-Fascist War, the spokesperson said that as the two main theaters of Asia and Europe in World War II, China and Russia made immense sacrifice and major, historic contributions to secure the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War, save their respective nations from demise, and also save the future of mankind.

President Xi and President Putin previously agreed that the two sides will jointly remember history, honor the martyrs, foster a right view of the World War II history, defend the outcomes of the victory in the war and the post-war international order, and uphold international fairness and justice, the spokesperson said.

At this special historic juncture, President Xi's attendance at the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow upon invitation is an important part of his visit, the spokesperson said, adding that it is also reflective of support by China and Russia to each other's commemorations of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War.

This year also marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of the UN, the spokesperson said, noting that China and Russia, as founding members of the UN and permanent members of the UN Security Council, shoulder special and important responsibility in safeguarding the international system with the UN at its core.

"The two countries will further strengthen their close coordination in the UN, SCO, BRICS and other multilateral platforms, rally the Global South, shape global governance in the right direction, unequivocally oppose acts of unilateralism and bullying, and jointly promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization," the spokesperson said.

