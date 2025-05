A glimpse of Moscow

Ecns.cn) 14:10, May 07, 2025

A view of the Moscow State University in Moscow, Russia, May 6, 2025. (China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia from May 7 to 10 and attend the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow.

A city view of Moscow, Russia, May 6, 2025. (China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

A city view of Moscow, Russia, May 6, 2025. (China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

A city view of Moscow, Russia, May 6, 2025. (China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

A city view of Moscow, Russia, May 6, 2025. (China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

A city view of Moscow, Russia, May 6, 2025. (China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

A city view of Moscow, Russia, May 6, 2025. (China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

A city view of Moscow, Russia, May 6, 2025. (China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

A city view of Moscow, Russia, May 6, 2025. (China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

A city view of Moscow, Russia, May 6, 2025. (China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

