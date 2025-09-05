Top Chinese diplomat meets chief advisor to Brazilian president

Xinhua) 08:32, September 05, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Thursday met with Celso Amorim, chief advisor to the president of Brazil, who is in China to attend commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, said China and Brazil should unequivocally promote multilateralism and uphold international rules.

China is willing to work with Brazil to consolidate the positive momentum of the BRICS and to enhance communication and coordination among BRICS countries on major issues, Wang added.

At present, while certain countries ignoring international rules, abusing tariffs and undermining the multilateral trading system, the need for stronger solidarity and cooperation among the Global South and BRICS countries has become increasingly important, Amorim said.

In this context, China's proposal of the Global Governance Initiative is of great significance, he said, adding that Brazil is willing to strengthen coordination with China in international affairs and jointly uphold multilateralism.

