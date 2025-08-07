China, Brazil to add more strategic dimensions to China-Brazil community with shared future: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:10, August 07, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with Brazil to continually deepen cooperation in various fields and add more strategic dimensions to the China-Brazil community with a shared future, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Wednesday.

Guo made the remarks when answering a relevant question at a regular press conference.

Guo said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the building of the China-Brazil community with a shared future for a more just world and a more sustainable planet has yielded fruitful outcomes.

The mutually beneficial and friendly cooperation between China and Brazil has benefited the two peoples, promoted the modernization process of each country, and become a model of major developing countries working together for solidarity and cooperation, Guo noted.

"China is willing to work with Brazil to continually deepen cooperation in various fields and add more strategic dimensions to the China-Brazil community with a shared future," said Guo.

