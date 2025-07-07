Chinese premier says to expand cooperation with Brazil in digital economy, aerospace

Xinhua) 13:18, July 07, 2025

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Saturday that China is willing to work with Brazil to leverage each other's complementary advantages and expand cooperation in such areas as digital economy, green economy, sci-tech innovation and aerospace.

Li made the remarks during his meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The Chinese premier arrived in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday to attend the 17th BRICS Summit.

Li conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's warm greetings to Lula, noting that China-Brazil relations are in their best shape ever, with both sides working together to build a China-Brazil community with a shared future for a more just world and a more sustainable planet.

During Lula's visit to China in May, the two heads of state reached important consensus on pushing for building a China-Brazil community with a shared future and upholding multilateralism, Li said.

China stands ready to work with Brazil to continue the efforts in enriching the dimensions of bilateral relations and achieving more concrete results in cooperation so as to deliver more benefits to the two peoples, Li added.

China is willing to work with Brazil to further consolidate and deepen bilateral cooperation in trade, finance and infrastructure development under the framework of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, said the premier.

Li also urged both countries to jointly ensure the success of the China-Brazil Year of Culture in 2026, step up cooperation in education, youth, healthcare and other areas, further facilitate people-to-people exchanges and strengthen public support for China-Brazil friendship and cooperation.

Depicting both countries as staunch supporters of multilateralism and free trade, Li said that China is willing to enhance communication and coordination with Brazil within multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations, BRICS and the G20, work in unity with developing countries to promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and provide more certainty and stability for the world.

China supports Brazil in hosting the UN Climate Change Conference in Belem (COP30) later this year, Li said.

For his part, Lula asked Li to convey his sincere regards to Xi. He noted that the two peoples share a profound friendship.

Brazil attaches great importance to advancing its relations with China, and stands ready to work with China to follow through on the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and further strengthen high-level exchanges, he said.

Brazil is ready to promote exchanges and cooperation with China in such areas as economy and trade, science and technology, finance, and aerospace, he added.

Brazil also seeks to deepen collaboration with China in addressing climate change, said Lula, noting the country welcomes China's participation in the upcoming COP30 in Belem.

He also congratulated China on successfully hosting the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC (the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum this year.

Lula said Brazil is willing to deepen multilateral communication and coordination with China, jointly oppose unilateralism, and uphold multilateralism and free trade so as to promote world peace and development.

Following the meeting, the two sides witnessed the signing of cooperation documents in such fields as fiscal and financial affairs, artificial intelligence, development strategies alignment and aerospace.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)