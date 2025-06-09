CPC delegation visits Brazil

June 09, 2025

BRASILIA, June 7 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC), led by Wu Hansheng, head of the social work department of the CPC Central Committee, paid a visit to Brazil from Friday to Saturday at the invitation of the Workers' Party of Brazil.

During the visit, Wu attended the eighth theoretical seminar of the two parties and met with Kelli Mafort, Executive Secretary of the Presidential General Secretariat. Wu expounded on Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and exchanged views with Mafort on bilateral relations, party-to-party cooperation, social governance and international affairs.

The Brazilian side spoke highly of the close ties between the two countries and two parties, expressing willingness to work with China to follow through on the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen practical cooperation across various fields, and advance the building of a Brazil-China community with a shared future.

