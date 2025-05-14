Peng Liyuan and Brazil's first lady visit China's National Center for the Performing Arts

Xinhua) 08:17, May 14, 2025

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Rosangela Lula da Silva, wife of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, visit China's National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing, capital of China, May 13, 2025. Rosangela is accompanying the Brazilian president on his state visit to China. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Rosangela Lula da Silva, wife of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, visited China's National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing on Tuesday.

Rosangela is accompanying the Brazilian president on his state visit to China.

Peng and Rosangela toured the interior architecture of the NCPA, viewed an exhibition of the NCPA's achievements titled "Stage of Glory," and learned about the work of the NCPA in promoting international cultural exchange and promoting art popularization. After the visit, Peng invited Rosangela to a performance of excerpts of classic operas, as well as a chorus of Chinese and Brazilian songs.

Noting that both China and Brazil are major cultural countries, Peng said that people-to-people and cultural exchange between the two sides has been active in recent years, and that mutual understanding and friendship between the peoples of the two countries have deepened day by day. She also expressed the hope that both sides will maintain this good momentum and bring the two peoples closer.

Rosangela thanked Peng for her warm and thoughtful arrangements, and praised the singers' wonderful performance. She spoke highly of China's development achievements and splendid culture, and expressed her willingness to actively promote people-to-people and cultural exchange between the two countries, and to continue contributing to the deepening of friendship between Brazil and China.

