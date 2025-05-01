China willing to work with Brazil to jointly address common challenges: FM

Xinhua) 10:32, May 01, 2025

BRASILIA, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday said China is willing to work with Brazil to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries and jointly address common challenges.

He made the remarks when meeting with Celso Amorim, special advisor to the president of Brazil, in Brasilia.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China is willing to work with Brazil in fulfilling the BRICS' role as Global South's "first echelon" to jointly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, and to jointly address common challenges.

Amid uncertainty and instability in the global landscape, China and Brazil, both as major developing countries and representatives of emerging economies, should unite and cooperate in joint commitment to the cause of peace and development of humanity, said Wang.

For his part, Amorim said that China adopting resolute and hefty countermeasures against the U.S. "reciprocal tariffs" has won understanding and admiration of the affected parties, especially Global South countries.

In the face of the rampant unilateral protectionism, BRICS countries should take active actions, adhere to multilateralism and jointly safeguard the multilateral trading system, Amorim added.

The two sides during the meeting also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis and held strategic communication on hotspot issues including the Middle East situation and the Iranian nuclear issue.

