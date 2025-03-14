Chinese Communist Party delegation visits Brazil
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 13 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC), led by Ma Hui, vice minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, visited Brazil from Tuesday to Thursday.
During the visit, Ma met respectively with Senator Humberto Costa and other political party leaders, and exchanged views with think tank and media representatives.
The hosts and the guest spoke highly of China-Brazil relations and interparty exchanges, saying that standing at a new historical starting point, they are ready to join hands to follow through on the important consensus reached by the two heads of state.
They also agreed to keep striving for solid progress in cooperation in various fields, and work together to build a China-Brazil community with a shared future for a more just world and a more sustainable planet.
