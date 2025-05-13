Chinese FM meets Brazilian guests in Beijing

Xinhua) 14:03, May 13, 2025

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira, and Celso Amorim, special advisor to the president of Brazil, in Beijing on Monday.

Both sides reviewed the frequent exchanges between the two heads of state in recent years, and made preparations for Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's visit to China, especially the important talks about to be held between the two heads of state.

They unanimously agreed to promote the building of a China-Brazil community with a shared future in accordance with the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, adhere to multilateralism, safeguard common international rules and the legitimate rights and interests of the Global South, and make contributions to promoting world peace, stability and development.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis and other issues, expressing support for direct dialogue and negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and pledged to play their role in the Group of Friends for Peace to gather more international consensus for promoting the political settlement of the crisis.

