Brazilian president meets Chinese FM on closer ties, cooperation

Xinhua) 13:36, May 01, 2025

BRASILIA, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday here met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, expressing the willingness to strengthen bilateral ties and expand cooperation.

Lula said that Brazil and China have built strong mutual trust and deepened cooperation across various fields, showing that Brazil's steadfast friendship with China is the right choice and a model for South-South cooperation.

He said that he looks forward to maintaining close high-level exchanges with China, further strengthening economic and trade ties, and expanding the mutually beneficial cooperation in finance, energy and other fields.

China's firm and forceful countermeasures against the "reciprocal tariffs" is admirable, said the Brazilian president, noting that China's just actions have received widespread support while certain country's irresponsible and unilateral practices warrant joint resistance.

Brazil is willing to work with China to advocate free trade, defend international rules, and counter any power overriding international justice, the president added.

Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China is willing to work with Brazil to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and push for more outcomes in building a China-Brazil community with a shared future.

China will strengthen its cooperation with BRICS and Global South countries, adhere to multilateralism and safeguard international rules, he said.

