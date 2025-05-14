China's top legislator meets Brazilian president

Xinhua, May 14, 2025

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Beijing, capital of China, May 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Beijing on Tuesday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said China is willing to strengthen strategic collaboration with Brazil and continuously enrich the content of the China-Brazil community with a shared future.

The NPC is willing to work with the Brazilian Congress to implement the important consensus reached between the two countries' heads of state, step up exchanges in legislative and supervisory experience, and provide a legal guarantee for the pragmatic cooperation between the two countries, Zhao said.

Noting the importance of exchanges between legislative bodies, Lula said Brazil is willing to work with China to enhance exchanges of governance experience, uphold multilateralism and free trade, oppose protectionism, address climate change, and advance the building of a community with shared future between the two countries.

