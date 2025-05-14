China, Brazil support Russia, Ukraine in initiating direct dialogue

Xinhua) 09:09, May 14, 2025

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China and Brazil agreed on Tuesday to enhance communication and coordination on the Ukraine crisis and support Russia and Ukraine in initiating direct dialogue.

Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is on a state visit to China, in Beijing on Tuesday. During their talks, the two heads of state exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis.

They agreed that China and Brazil, as a peace-loving progressive force, should enhance communication and coordination, give full play to the role of the Group of Friends for Peace, support Russia and Ukraine in initiating direct dialogue, and work with countries in the Global South to continue to play a constructive role in resolving the crisis.

