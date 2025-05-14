Home>>
China, Brazil issue joint statements
(Xinhua) 09:06, May 14, 2025
BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China and Brazil on Tuesday issued a joint statement on strengthening the building of a China-Brazil community with a shared future for a more just world and a more sustainable planet and jointly upholding multilateralism, and a joint statement on the Ukraine crisis.
