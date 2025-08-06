China's top diplomat vows to enhance cooperation with Brazil

Xinhua) 16:35, August 06, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Wednesday that China is willing to work with Brazil to deepen bilateral cooperation and leverage the stability and complementarity of their cooperation to effectively offset external uncertainties.

Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, made the remarks during a phone call with Celso Amorim, chief advisor to the president of Brazil.

Under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, China and Brazil have been working together to promote the building of a community with a shared future for a more just world and a more sustainable planet, said Wang, noting that this reflects the shared vision and sense of responsibility of the two major developing countries in fostering a multipolar world, upholding international rules and order, and safeguarding global fairness and justice.

He stressed that China firmly supports Brazil in defending its right to development and opposing the bullying practices of arbitrary tariffs. As the largest developing countries in the eastern and western hemispheres respectively, China and Brazil have always supported each other, closely coordinated, and firmly safeguarded the legitimate interests of their own as well as the common interests of the Global South countries.

Amorim said that Brazil is willing to deepen cooperation with China in trade, finance, among other areas, and stands ready to work with China to improve and advance the BRICS mechanism, strengthen solidarity and self-reliance among the Global South, and uphold international fairness and justice.

Exchanging views with the Brazilian presidential advisor on the Ukraine crisis, Wang called on both countries to continue maintaining communication and make joint efforts to build greater consensus within the Global South on reaching a ceasefire and promoting dialogue through the Group of Friends for Peace, so as to contribute to the political settlement of the crisis.

