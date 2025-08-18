Celebration marking 51st anniversary of China-Brazil diplomatic relations held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Xinhua) 13:11, August 18, 2025

A couple poses for photos with a panda mascot during a celebration marking the 51st anniversary of China-Brazil diplomatic relations and the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II, at Forte Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 16, 2025. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)

People visit a Chinese culture-themed exhibition during a celebration marking the 51st anniversary of China-Brazil diplomatic relations and the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II, at Forte Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 16, 2025. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)

A dragon dance is staged during a celebration marking the 51st anniversary of China-Brazil diplomatic relations and the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II, at Forte Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 16, 2025. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)

People try Chinese calligraphy during a celebration marking the 51st anniversary of China-Brazil diplomatic relations and the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II, at Forte Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 16, 2025. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)

A lion dance is staged during a celebration marking the 51st anniversary of China-Brazil diplomatic relations and the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II, at Forte Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 16, 2025. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)