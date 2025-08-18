Celebration marking 51st anniversary of China-Brazil diplomatic relations held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
A couple poses for photos with a panda mascot during a celebration marking the 51st anniversary of China-Brazil diplomatic relations and the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II, at Forte Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 16, 2025. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)
People visit a Chinese culture-themed exhibition during a celebration marking the 51st anniversary of China-Brazil diplomatic relations and the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II, at Forte Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 16, 2025. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)
A dragon dance is staged during a celebration marking the 51st anniversary of China-Brazil diplomatic relations and the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II, at Forte Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 16, 2025. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)
People try Chinese calligraphy during a celebration marking the 51st anniversary of China-Brazil diplomatic relations and the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II, at Forte Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 16, 2025. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)
A lion dance is staged during a celebration marking the 51st anniversary of China-Brazil diplomatic relations and the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II, at Forte Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 16, 2025. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)
Photos
