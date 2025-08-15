Trust and trade bring China, Brazil closer

HANGZHOU, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- In the eastern Chinese city of Yiwu, veteran trader Claus Malamud has found a second home amid the bustling world of China's small commodities hub.

"I'd been coming to China for over 20 years," he said. "And three years ago, I chose to settle here."

Born in Brazil, Claus lost both his parents at a young age. Over the years, he built his life and business around sourcing from China, making more than 40 trips before deciding to settle in Yiwu.

Today, he ships 20 to 30 containers a month to clients across Brazil, Africa and Australia, offering services ranging from product customization to quality inspection.

"People ask why I'm in Yiwu. The answer is simple. China works," Claus said. "It's fast, it's efficient, and it never stops adapting. I've never felt out of place here. In many ways, it's home."

A similar sense of trust is reflected at the institutional level, according to Henrique da Nobrega, president of the Brazil-China Friendship Association. Although he first visited China a decade ago, the experience remains vivid in his memory.

"I was struck by the country's development level, its sense of order, and above all, the hospitality I received," he said.

Since then, Nobrega has returned to China four more times and witnessed firsthand not only its economic growth but also the deepening of people-to-people ties.

"Many Chinese visitors show strong interest in Brazil's fruits, herbal medicine and biodiversity. And in Brazil, more people are embracing Chinese culture," he said.

Nobrega believes that China's progress in poverty reduction, infrastructure and food security offers powerful lessons for Brazil and many developing nations. "This is a country that thinks long-term, plans and delivers."

For traders on the ground, this trust is translating into action. A Brazilian entrepreneur in Yiwu, who goes by the Chinese name Li Ke, has been exporting for nearly 20 years. His product line has grown from basic goods to specialty items such as pet supplies, with monthly shipments now exceeding 10 containers.

The turning point, he said, came in April 2023, when China and Brazil completed their first cross-border RMB settlement.

"Now with RMB settlement, I think it's more stable," Li Ke said. "It's good news for exporters. I talked with others in the same business, and we all think it will boost our export volume."

For businesses like his, RMB-based settlement means smoother transactions and greater confidence in long-term cooperation.

Wu Dawei, executive chair of the Wenzhou Association in Brazil, has been working in the country since 2001. He said China's transparent tax policies, streamlined administration, and culture of efficiency make a tangible difference in international trade.

"Political trust is solid, and our economies are complementary. There's room for growth in both the traditional and emerging sectors," Wu said.

Across continents, from the trading floors of Yiwu to the policy circles in Brasilia, a clear message is emerging that China-Brazil cooperation brings shared opportunities and growth.

"I lost my family when I was young. Now I have friends in both Brazil and China. This place is more than a business base. It's where I feel grounded," Claus said. "And in today's world, that matters."

