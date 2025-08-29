China ready to enhance strategic mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation with Brazil: FM

Xinhua) 09:12, August 29, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday that China stands ready to enhance strategic mutual trust with Brazil, firmly support each other and deepen practical cooperation in various fields between the two countries.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when speaking with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira over the phone.

The China-Brazil relationship is at its best in history, Wang noted.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have forged solid mutual trust and friendship, and jointly provided important strategic guidance for the building of a China-Brazil community with a shared future, Wang said.

China is ready to work with Brazil to accelerate the implementation of the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and deepen practical cooperation in various fields between the two countries, he added.

Vieira said that President Xi had a phone call with President Lula two weeks ago, for which the Brazilian side is grateful.

At present, international trade is facing great uncertainties and multilateralism is encountering serious challenges, he said, noting that it is of great significance for BRICS countries to carry out close coordination.

Brazil looks forward to strengthening communication and coordination with China and relevant parties, exploring means to support the multilateral trading system and promote the reform of the World Trade Organization, Vieira said.

Wang said that Brazil has fully fulfilled its duties as the rotating chair of BRICS and made the Rio de Janeiro Summit a success, which promoted the solidarity and cooperation among the Global South countries. China highly appreciates Brazil's efforts, he added.

Noting that the current international situation is undergoing complex changes, Wang said that China is willing to strengthen coordination with Brazil, join hands with BRICS countries to resist unilateralism and bullying acts, safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, and promote the reform and improvement of the global governance system.

