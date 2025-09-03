Technology breathes new life into intangible cultural heritage

Tie-dye products are manufactured by robots in a workshop of Jiangsu Huayi Group, a garment manufacturer based in east China's Jiangsu province. (Photo/Zhai Huiyong)

At a recent exhibition on intangible cultural heritage in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, technology transformed time-honored traditions into captivating new experiences. Ancient customs took on new vitality, leaving visitors marveling at displays they described as "magical" and "unbelievable."

Stepping inside transported guests to ancient streets. Sparks from molten-iron fireworks illuminated the space, reviving the festive grandeur of traditional celebrations. A single drumbeat set digital folk dancers in motion on a screen, their movements shifting with the rhythm. With a shadow puppet rod in hand, spectators themselves became performers, staging their own shadow plays.

The combination of technology and intangible cultural heritage is steadily becoming an integral part of everyday life. Online, creative videos powered by AI generation, motion capture, and other technologies are giving heritage a cool, futuristic look. Viewers can now watch porcelain kilns transform, witness the hidden intricacies of double-sided embroidery, or observe how shadow puppeteers bring their characters to life. Cultural ideas, craftsmanship, and aesthetic values once hidden from view are now made visible and accessible.

China's wealth of intangible cultural heritage reflects the accumulated skills, wisdom, and artistry handed down through generations. Today, new technologies like 3D modeling, holographic projection, AI, and augmented reality are breathing fresh vitality into these traditions.

On one hand, they present culture in visually striking, dreamlike forms that particularly resonate with younger audiences. On the other hand, they illuminate the historical depth and humanistic values embedded in traditional practices, offering insights into Chinese perspectives on the universe, society, and morality.

Intangible cultural heritage techniques are often intricate and highly specialized. Technology helps to distill their essence, lowering the barrier for appreciation and participation.

"In the past, I could only admire silk patterns on finished products. Now, after experimenting with an AI weaving model, I can design my own patterns and discover the scientific principles and artistic meanings embedded in our ancestors' motifs," said a young visitor at the Xinjiang exhibition.

With a simple hand-drawn sketch, the model instantly generated digital silk patterns. Traditional motifs such as cloud-and-thunder patterns or lotus scrolls shifted on screen, transformed by gradients, overlays, and other modern effects, brought to life by digital technology.

Students from Central South University of Forestry and Technology guide a bamboo-weaving inheritor in using AI for design in Baojing county, Xiangxi Tujia and Miao autonomous prefecture, central China's Hunan province. (Photo/Yu Caihua)

Interactive, game-like experiences allow audiences to both enjoy and learn, turning participation into an act of discovery. More importantly, the combination of technology and intangible cultural heritage lowers entry barriers, inviting ordinary people, especially the younger generation, into the "garden" of traditional Chinese culture to experience its richness.

Folk literature, traditional music, dance, fine arts, drama, and craftsmanship hold vast reservoirs of information, making intangible cultural heritage a valuable resource for scientific and technological innovation. China is home to nearly 870,000 intangible cultural heritage items, over 100,000 representative projects at all levels, and more than 90,000 recognized inheritors. Preserving these treasures through digitization and innovative applications not only ensures their transmission but also provides powerful momentum for technological advancement.

By creatively integrating technology with intangible cultural heritage, ancient traditions are given new brilliance, while channels of preservation and communication expand. This synergy is mutually enriching: culture gains vitality, and technology draws inspiration from the deep well of tradition.

Visitors experience the charm of intangible cultural heritage at an exhibition hall in northwest China's Shaanxi province. (Photo/Zhang Cheng)

