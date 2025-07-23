Small hands big moves
(People's Daily App) 16:02, July 23, 2025
A boy performs a nunchaku routine in Xiangyang, Hubei Province. Enrolled in martial arts training to improve his health, the boy built his strength and coordination through practice with nunchaku.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Poll shows rising interest in Chinese culture, signaling wider resonance of Oriental values
- Traditional technique of hand-made Wan'an compass lasts for 300 years
- Trending in China | Oriental lace: Chaoshan Chousha
- 'Increasingly cool China' image resonates worldwide: foreign ministry
- China's first panoramic Yangshao culture museum unveiled in Zhengzhou
- Strides made in cultural preservation
- Trending in China | Form and function: Chinese black paper fans
- Where tea blends with culture and tourism
- What makes China 'cool'
- Longmen Grottoes in Luoyang, a model of cultural heritage conservation and utilization
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.