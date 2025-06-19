Trending in China | Oriental lace: Chaoshan Chousha
(People's Daily App) 15:17, June 19, 2025
Chaoshan Chousha is a beautiful form of handcrafted embroidery known for its delicate openwork and intricate patterns. Combining both Eastern and Western techniques, it is celebrated as "the Famous Flower of the South" and is considered a treasured gem of Lingnan's artistic heritage. Watch this video to experience this remarkable artistry!
(Video source: Kuaishou, compiled by Lin Jiayi)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 'Increasingly cool China' image resonates worldwide: foreign ministry
- China's first panoramic Yangshao culture museum unveiled in Zhengzhou
- Strides made in cultural preservation
- Trending in China | Form and function: Chinese black paper fans
- Where tea blends with culture and tourism
- What makes China 'cool'
- Longmen Grottoes in Luoyang, a model of cultural heritage conservation and utilization
- Culture in youngsters' eyes
- Trending in China | The timeless craft of Jian Zhan
- Tapping digital tech urged to build cultural strength
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.