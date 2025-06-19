Trending in China | Oriental lace: Chaoshan Chousha

(People's Daily App) 15:17, June 19, 2025

Chaoshan Chousha is a beautiful form of handcrafted embroidery known for its delicate openwork and intricate patterns. Combining both Eastern and Western techniques, it is celebrated as "the Famous Flower of the South" and is considered a treasured gem of Lingnan's artistic heritage. Watch this video to experience this remarkable artistry!

(Video source: Kuaishou, compiled by Lin Jiayi)

