'Increasingly cool China' image resonates worldwide: foreign ministry

(People's Daily App) 10:06, June 13, 2025

Foreign interest in Chinese tourism, technology and pop culture soared in the past year, reshaping the country's global image, the foreign ministry said in Beijing on June 12, 2025.

