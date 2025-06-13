China's first panoramic Yangshao culture museum unveiled in Zhengzhou

Ecns.cn) 09:41, June 13, 2025

Photo taken on June 11, 2025, shows that a painted pottery double-spouted jug is on display at the Dahecun Site Museum in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province. (China News Service/Wang Jianing)

As China's first panoramic museum dedicated to showcasing the Yangshao Culture dating back 5,000 to 7,000 years, the museum, with an exhibition area of 7,292 square meters, displays over 1,600 sets of exquisite cultural relics.

Photo taken on June 11, 2025, shows bone needles and other artifacts at the Dahecun Site Museum in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province. (China News Service/Wang Jianing)

Photo taken on June 11, 2025, shows the popular interactive installation of artifact appreciation at the Dahecun Site Museum in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province. (China News Service/Wang Jianing)

Photo taken on June 11, 2025, shows the exterior view of Dahecun Site Museum in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province. (China News Service/Wang Jianing)

