Culture in youngsters' eyes

By Xu Zheqi, Zhang Xuanmiao (People's Daily App) 16:01, May 29, 2025

Students at the Hi World Youth Creative Expo share their views on culture with People's Daily, inspired by two major cultural events held in Shenzhen, southern China. The expo was part of the 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair, held from May 22 to 26. Following the fair, the Forum on Building up China's Cultural Strength 2025 took place from May 26 to 27 in the same city. Check out this video.

(Produced by Xu Zheqi and intern Zhang Xuanmiao)

