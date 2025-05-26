Quick rundown: China International Cultural Industries Fair in two minutes

By Xu Zheqi, Zou Yun, Zhang Xuanmiao (People's Daily App) 16:49, May 26, 2025

6,280 delegations from government bodies, institutions and companies are participating in this year's China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair, including 3,300 exhibitors attending in person. International participation includes 305 exhibitors from 65 countries and regions, with more than 35,000 professional visitors expected from 110 countries and regions. What more is there to know about the fair? Follow our People's Daily reporter to be at the scene.

(Produced by Xu Zheqi, Zou Yun and intern Zhang Xuanmiao)

