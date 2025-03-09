New Hongshan culture findings shed light on ancient China's brilliance

Xinhua) 15:42, March 09, 2025

HOHHOT, March 9 (Xinhua) -- Three new jade dragons unearthed in 2024 from the Hongshan culture, a Neolithic civilization that emerged around 6,500 years ago in north China, have offered new evidence of the brilliance of ancient Chinese civilization.

These discoveries mark the largest number of such artifacts found in recent years. They also coincide with the 70th anniversary of the naming of the Hongshan culture, a significant milestone for Chifeng City in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

One of the findings includes the largest jade dragon ever discovered, providing valuable new insights into the study of this ancient civilization.

The newly discovered jade dragon, measuring 15.8 cm in length, 9.5 cm in width, and 3 cm in thickness, was excavated from the stone tomb in Yuanbaoshan in Chifeng's Aohan Banner. Alongside the dragon, over 100 other jade artifacts, including rings, discs, silkworms and owls, were also found.

The Hongshan culture entered the stage of ancient state civilization approximately 5,800 years ago. It is considered a crucial part of research into the origins of Chinese civilization.

Chifeng, the birthplace of the Hongshan culture, has over 700 known Hongshan sites. The discovery of the Yuanbaoshan site adds to the region's rich archaeological heritage.

According to Dang Yu, a researcher at the regional institute of cultural relics and archaeology, the Yuanbaoshan site dates back about 5,000 years and represents a late Hongshan culture burial and ceremonial complex. The site features a unique architectural layout with a circular tomb in the north and a square altar in the south, the only such structure discovered in Inner Mongolia to date.

"The excavation of Yuanbaoshan provides valuable clues about the social structure and ritual systems of the late Hongshan culture," Dang said.

In addition to the three jade dragons found in Inner Mongolia last year, another was discovered at the Zhengjiagou site in Zhangjiakou, Hebei Province, marking the first discovery of a Hongshan artifact outside its core region.

Zhang Wenrui, director of the Hebei Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, noted that the findings in Zhangjiakou suggest the late Hongshan people may have migrated westward from Inner Mongolia and northeast China's Liaoning Province. This discovery offers new insights into their migration and cultural spread.

Today, the legacy of the Hongshan culture continues to thrive in modern life. In Chifeng, visitors can explore museum exhibitions, attend performances, participate in themed research activities, and even enjoy a "Hongshan-inspired" feast at local restaurants.

"We are committed to preserving and promoting the Hongshan culture," said Zhang Guohua, Chifeng's vice mayor.

"Our next steps involve advancing the protection of Hongshan sites and pursuing their inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage list. We aim to ensure that this ancient culture not only represents a glorious history but also serves as a catalyst for economic growth," the vice mayor added.

