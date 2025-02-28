Home>>
Trending in China | Longquan celadon
(People's Daily App) 13:15, February 28, 2025
With over 1,700 years of history, Longquan celadon from Zhejiang Province is among the oldest and most prestigious ceramic forms. Legend has it that green ware was created by two brothers, each famous for a style: Ge ("elder brother") is known for its magnificent crackle glaze, while Di ("younger brother") is celebrated for its jade-like texture.
