Drumroll, please!

(People's Daily App) 15:55, February 26, 2025

A boy draws a crowd on February 9 with his impressive drumming and playful stage presence. His precise rhythm and confident performance stood out, but his lighthearted interaction with a nearby child made the moment even more memorable.

(Edited by Chen Xiangru and Liu Haozhe)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)