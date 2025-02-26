Home>>
Drumroll, please!
(People's Daily App) 15:55, February 26, 2025
A boy draws a crowd on February 9 with his impressive drumming and playful stage presence. His precise rhythm and confident performance stood out, but his lighthearted interaction with a nearby child made the moment even more memorable.
