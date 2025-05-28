Trending in China | The timeless craft of Jian Zhan

(People's Daily App) 16:41, May 28, 2025

Jian Zhan, a distinctive black glaze bowl, transforms iron-rich clay into celestial glazes at 1300°C, resulting in each bowl being a unique expression of fire and earth. Once cherished for enhancing tea rituals, these "star-flecked" masterpieces now embody a cultural revival as artisans revive centuries-old techniques to celebrate nature's unpredictable artistry.

