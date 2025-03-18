Trending in China | Porcelain's dazzling dance of colors: The art of overglaze decoration

(People's Daily App) 16:55, March 18, 2025

Overglaze enamel decoration is a ceramic technique in which pigments are applied to a pre-fired glazed surface and then fixed through a secondary firing process. This method creates striking color contrasts and rich tonal gradations. The final low-temperature firing stabilizes the pigments while preserving the artisans' delicate brushwork in stunning detail — a true reflection of traditional craftsmanship and Eastern aesthetics. What sets overglaze decoration apart is its distinctive "color-layering" technique. Artisans carefully apply mineral-based pigments such as cobalt blue, iron red, and lead-tin yellow in succession, with each layer requiring precise temperature control. Protected beneath a thin layer of lead-fluxed glaze, these vibrant hues maintain their brilliance, captivating collectors worldwide and showcasing the enduring legacy of Chinese ceramics.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

