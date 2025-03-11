Trending in China | Treasures of eastern aesthetics: Chinese traditional patterns

(People's Daily App) 16:31, March 11, 2025

Patterns are vital in traditional Chinese culture. They hold profound historical and cultural significance and are widely used across various fields, including costume design, architectural ornamentation, ceramic decoration, and embroidery craftsmanship. Many traditional patterns exist, such as the cloud thunder pattern, auspicious cloud pattern and ruyi pattern, each conveying a unique message. These patterns represent aesthetic philosophies, religious beliefs and social customs and are characteristic of different ethnic groups and geographical regions.

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Tian Weijie)

