Home>>
Trending in China | Treasures of eastern aesthetics: Chinese traditional patterns
(People's Daily App) 16:31, March 11, 2025
Patterns are vital in traditional Chinese culture. They hold profound historical and cultural significance and are widely used across various fields, including costume design, architectural ornamentation, ceramic decoration, and embroidery craftsmanship. Many traditional patterns exist, such as the cloud thunder pattern, auspicious cloud pattern and ruyi pattern, each conveying a unique message. These patterns represent aesthetic philosophies, religious beliefs and social customs and are characteristic of different ethnic groups and geographical regions.
(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Tian Weijie)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.