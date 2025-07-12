Poll shows rising interest in Chinese culture, signaling wider resonance of Oriental values

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- A survey released on Friday shows that the majority of international respondents view exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations as essential to promoting peace, development and modernization in today's increasingly interconnected world.

The survey, released at a sub-form during the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting in Beijing, gathered responses from over 12,300 individuals across six continents, including Asia, Europe, Africa, South America, North America and Oceania.

It also explores the growing global appeal of the Chinese culture, both traditional and popular, indicating that the cultural values embedded in the 5,000-year-old history of an Oriental country are resonating with a wider international community.

CHINESE CULTURAL APPEAL RISES

The poll highlights a rising international interest in Chinese culture. About 81.6 percent of respondents believe that China's cultural influence and soft power are on the rise globally. Additionally, over 75 percent recognize the contribution of Chinese civilization to world civilizations.

A considerable number of respondents expressed strong interest in the integration of traditional and modern Chinese culture. Specifically, 73.6 percent showed curiosity about the combination of traditional Chinese medicine and Western medicine, while 72.8 percent said they paid close attention to both traditional and modern Chinese architecture.

Notably, respondents acknowledged innovation as a defining feature of Chinese culture, fueled by its growing integration with cutting-edge science and technology.

One prominent example is the cultural phenomenon of the Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2," which was also highlighted by several participants at Friday's sub-forum. As one of the top five highest-grossing films of all time globally, the film has captivated international audiences with its compelling storytelling and stunning visual effects. An English-language version is set to hit theaters across the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand in IMAX and 3D next month.

China has always been an innovator, from its old inventions like paper to movies and arts in modern times, Miguel Alejandro Diaz Cossio, general manager of a media group from Bolivia, told Xinhua.

Innovation doesn't mean abandoning tradition, said Wong Foon Meng, former president of the Senate of Malaysia, in his keynote speech. He added that traditional batik patterns in his homeland are being revitalized through digital platforms, while China's centuries-old ink-wash art is experiencing a revival through immersive digital exhibitions -- both serving as vivid examples of cultural innovation.

GLOBAL CIVILIZATION INITIATIVE GAINS GLOBAL ACCLAIM

The survey also noted that the Global Civilization Initiative has received widespread recognition around the world, with over 90 percent of respondents expressing support for respecting the diversity of civilizations, a core value advocated by the initiative.

The vision, which was put forward by China in 2023 and upholds the core principle of seeking common ground while reserving differences, is deeply rooted in China's fine traditional culture and resonates with cultural values shared by many other nations.

Megawati Soekarnoputri, general chairwoman of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle and former president of Indonesia, lauded the foresighted initiative for its contributions to helping "create a more just, inclusive and harmonious world," when addressing the opening ceremony of the two-day meeting.

The initiative also promotes common human values, emphasizes cultural inheritance and innovation, and encourages increased international people-to-people exchanges and cooperation.

On the common values of humanity, about 90.2 percent of the respondents believe that no country can overcome global challenges alone and that joint efforts from all nations are vital.

Support for cultural preservation and innovation is also strong. A total of 88.5 percent say both are equally important, while 89.4 percent call for stronger international exchanges to enhance mutual understanding.

The survey was jointly conducted by the China Media Group and Renmin University of China. It collected responses from individuals aged 18 to 65.

