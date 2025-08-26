Global dignitaries to discuss integrated development of culture, sci-tech in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:08, August 26, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Beijing Culture Forum will be held in the Chinese capital from Sept. 23 to 24, according to its organizers.

Prominent cultural figures, experts, business leaders and other dignitaries will gather in Beijing this September to exchange views on the integrated development of culture and technology, which is the theme of this year's forum.

A main forum, six sub-forums, and over 20 professional seminars and relevant cultural activities will be staged during the two-day event.

Over 800 participants from home and abroad will engage in in-depth discussions on topics such as enhancing cultural heritage preservation through digital means, exploring technology's role in fostering cultural creativity, and achieving breakthroughs in audiovisual industry development through integration, among others.

The forum is co-organized by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, and the Beijing municipal government.

