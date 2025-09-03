Home>>
Overseas Chinese watch live broadcasting of grand gathering to mark 80th anniversary of victory over Japanese aggression
(Xinhua) 20:15, September 03, 2025
Overseas Chinese watch live broadcasting of a grand gathering to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)
Overseas Chinese watch live broadcasting of a grand gathering to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sept. 3, 2025. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
