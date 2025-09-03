Veterans attend grand gathering marking 80th anniversary of victory over Japanese aggression

Xinhua) 17:44, September 03, 2025

Veterans pose for a group photo at Tian'anmen Rostrum ahead of a military parade in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. China on Wednesday held a grand gathering to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A veteran is pictured at Tian'anmen Rostrum ahead of a military parade in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. China on Wednesday held a grand gathering to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A veteran ascends Tian'anmen Rostrum ahead of a military parade in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. China on Wednesday held a grand gathering to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A veteran is pictured at Tian'anmen Rostrum ahead of a military parade in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. China on Wednesday held a grand gathering to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Veterans are pictured at Tian'anmen Rostrum ahead of a military parade in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. China on Wednesday held a grand gathering to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A veteran at Tian'anmen Rostrum salutes during a military parade in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. China on Wednesday held a grand gathering to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)