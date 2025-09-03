Hypersonic anti-ship missiles debut in China's V-Day parade
The anti-ship missile formation attends a military parade in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. China on Wednesday held a grand gathering to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's hypersonic anti-ship missiles, including YingJi-19, YingJi-17 and YingJi-20, passed through Tian'anmen Square in Wednesday's V-Day parade. The formation also included YingJi-15 missile.
