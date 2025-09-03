China's V-Day commemorations begin

Xinhua) 09:09, September 03, 2025

A grand gathering to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War starts at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- A grand commemorative meeting started in Beijing's Tian'anmen Square on Wednesday morning to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Amid gun salutes, honor guards escorted the national flag from the Monument to the People's Heroes in the square center northward to the flagpole.

Guests are pictured in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. A grand gathering to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, which includes a military parade, will be held on Sept. 3 at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A grand gathering to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War is held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

