China to host world leaders for V-Day commemorations

Xinhua) 08:18, August 29, 2025

The first press conference on preparations for the V-Day commemorations is held by the press center of Commemoration of 80th Anniversary of Victory of Chinese People's Resistance against Japanese Aggression and World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 28, 2025. Assistant Foreign Minister Hong Lei, Vice Minister of Culture and Tourism Lu Yingchuan, Wu Zeke, deputy director of the Office of the Leading Group for the Military Parade and a senior officer of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission (CMC) and Xia Linmao, executive vice mayor of Beijing attended the press conference. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will host leaders from 26 countries at a massive military parade in Tian'anmen Square next week to mark the 80th anniversary of the country's victory against Japanese aggression and the world's victory against fascism.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un are high up on the guest list announced on Thursday by China's Assistant Foreign Minister Hong Lei.

Leaders from Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Pakistan, Belarus, Serbia, Iran, and Cuba will also come, said Hong at a press conference on the Sept. 3 commemorations for the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Hong said Putin's attendance highlights the high level of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era and underscores their unity in safeguarding the victorious outcomes of World War II.

On Kim Jong Un's attendance, Hong said China and the DPRK are traditional friendly neighbors. During the arduous years of war, the two peoples together made important contributions to the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War and humanity's just cause.

The Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-1945) was the first to break out and lasted the longest in the World Anti-Fascist War. In 14 years, 35 million Chinese were killed or wounded. Japan officially surrendered on Sept. 2, 1945, by signing the Instrument of Surrender.

In 2014, China's national legislature designated Sept. 3 as Victory Day of its War of Resistance. A year later, the country held its first-ever large-scale parade in Tian'anmen Square to mark the occasion.

Hong said China's victory in the War of Resistance 80 years ago had inspired colonized and semi-colonized nations in their struggles for independence and liberation then.

Eighty years later, China is willing to work with all parties, including countries in the Global South, to promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and an inclusive economic globalization drive that benefits everyone, and advance the righteous cause of promoting world peace, development and progress, he added.

China has also invited foreign friends who had made contributions to the country's victory in the war, as well as family members of these friendly personages who have since deceased. Fifty people from 14 countries, including Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Canada, will attend this year's commemorations.

Answering a question on Japan's negative attitude toward the commemorations, Hong urged Japan to face history squarely, reflect on its crimes of aggression, make a clear break with militarism, and follow the right path of peaceful development and good neighborly relations.

There are always some forces in Japan that seek to deny and whitewash its aggression, distort history, or even attempt to change the conviction of its war criminals in WWII, Hong said. Such acts pose challenges to the post-WWII international order, to human conscience and to all peace-loving people.

Wu Zeke, deputy director of the office for organizing this year's parade, said preparations are basically complete.

He noted that the parade will highlight the Chinese military's recent advancements in modernization and enhanced combat readiness.

Three comprehensive rehearsals have been completed with satisfactory outcomes, Wu said.

"All troops are in high spirits and all military equipment is in good condition," he said.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)