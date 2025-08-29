Media center for victory anniversary events opens in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:29, August 29, 2025

Journalists work at the press center of Commemoration of 80th Anniversary of Victory of Chinese People's Resistance against Japanese Aggression and World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 28, 2025. The press center has opened here on Wednesday.

Based in the Beijing Media Center Hotel, the center handles press credentials and coordinates interview opportunities for both Chinese and foreign journalists. It also offers technical support, reference materials, and assistance with reporting inquiries. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Journalists watch a parade picture exhibition at the press center of Commemoration of 80th Anniversary of Victory of Chinese People's Resistance against Japanese Aggression and World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 28, 2025. The press center has opened here on Wednesday.

Journalists make interviews at the press center of Commemoration of 80th Anniversary of Victory of Chinese People's Resistance against Japanese Aggression and World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 28, 2025. The press center has opened here on Wednesday.

Journalists pose for a group photo at the press center of Commemoration of 80th Anniversary of Victory of Chinese People's Resistance against Japanese Aggression and World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 28, 2025. The press center has opened here on Wednesday.

Journalists watch a parade picture exhibition at the press center of Commemoration of 80th Anniversary of Victory of Chinese People's Resistance against Japanese Aggression and World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 28, 2025. The press center has opened here on Wednesday.

Journalists make interviews at the press center of Commemoration of 80th Anniversary of Victory of Chinese People's Resistance against Japanese Aggression and World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 28, 2025. The press center has opened here on Wednesday.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)