Participants take part in training for V-Day parade in Beijing

Xinhua) 15:09, August 29, 2025

Participants take part in a training for the upcoming V-Day military parade in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 14, 2025. Participants are busy preparing for the upcoming V-Day military parade scheduled on Sept. 3 in Tian'anmen Square to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Photo by Wang Huanbin/Xinhua)

Participants take part in a training for the upcoming V-Day military parade in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 20, 2025. Participants are busy preparing for the upcoming V-Day military parade scheduled on Sept. 3 in Tian'anmen Square to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Photo by Kong Lingyang/Xinhua)

