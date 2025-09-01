China's V-Day gathering to start at 9 a.m., Sept. 3 at Tian'anmen Square

Xinhua) 21:52, September 01, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- A grand gathering to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, which includes a military parade, will start at 9 a.m. on Sept. 3 at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing.

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will deliver a speech at the gathering and review troops.

At 8 p.m. of the same day, a commemorative gala will kick off at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Xi will also attend the event.

The commemorations will be broadcast live by China Media Group and on Xinhuanet.

