China unveils nuclear triad for first time in parade
The nuclear missile formation attends a parade in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. China on Wednesday held a grand gathering to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- China unveiled its land-, sea-, and air-based strategic forces as the nuclear triad for the first time in Wednesday's V-Day military parade.
The triad included JingLei-1 air-based long-range missile, JuLang-3 submarine-launched intercontinental missile, DongFeng-61 land-based intercontinental missile, and new type DongFeng-31 land-based intercontinental missile.
The weapons are China's strategic "ace" power to safeguard the country's sovereignty and nation's dignity.
