March-past of China's V-Day parade begins with flag-guarding echelon flying over Tian'anmen Square

The flag-guarding air echelon flies over Tian'anmen Square during a grand gathering to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- The march-past of the military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War began in Beijing on Wednesday.

An air echelon flew over Tian'anmen Square, escorting flags of the Communist Party of China, the People's Republic of China, and the People's Liberation Army.

Another air echelon, consisting of 26 helicopters, followed in a formation that formed huge numerical shapes of 8 and 0, symbolizing the 80th anniversary of the victory.

Three helicopters flew by with banners that respectively read "Justice prevails", "Peace prevails" and "The people prevail."

