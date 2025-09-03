Home>>
China concludes V-Day commemorations
(Xinhua) 11:16, September 03, 2025
BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- China concluded its V-Day commemorations on Wednesday, with 80,000 doves and 80,000 balloons released into the sky over Tian'anmen Square in central Beijing.
President Xi Jinping waved to spectators as the patriotic song "Ode to the Motherland" resonated.
A massive military parade was staged in Tian'anmen Square as part of the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.
