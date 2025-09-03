What message does China’s V-Day military parade send to the world?: Global Times editorial

The first comprehensive rehearsal for the upcoming grand gathering to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War concludes in Beijing on August 10, 2025. Photo: Screenshot of CCTV

On September 3, in the name of the nation, we hold a grand military parade marking the 80th Anniversary of the Victory in the Chinese People's Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, commemorating that arduous and monumental triumph. This is not only a look back at those years of fire and blood, but also, on the coordinates of a new era, a message to the world - an Eastern oath for peace and a solemn commitment to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

"Bearing history in mind, honoring martyrs, cherishing peace, and striving for a better future" - these words precisely encapsulate the grand purpose and profound significance of this national commemorative event. The solemn military parade embodies the collective will of China's over 1.4 billion people and brings together the shared expectations of all peace-loving people around the world.

Bearing history in mind serves as a solemn proclamation of China's achievements as the main Eastern battlefield in WWII and a resolute affirmation of a correct historical perspective on the war. For some time, in narrating the history of WWII, there has been a persistent voice that, whether intentionally or not, downplays or even overlooks China's immense contribution as the main Eastern battlefield. Yet the truth of history cannot be erased.

In the World Anti-Fascist War, China's resistance began the earliest and lasted the longest. Through 14 years of bloody struggle, with over 35 million compatriots killed and more than 1.5 million Japanese troops destroyed, China pinned down the main Japanese forces and thwarted their plans to advance northward toward the Soviet Union and southward into the Pacific, creating critical conditions for the victory of the global anti-fascist alliance.

We hold V-Day commemorations to solemnly declare to the world that the Chinese battlefield is an indispensable component of the World Anti-Fascist War and that the Chinese people made tremendous, undeniable sacrifices for final victory. This remembrance is a defense of historical justice and a reaffirmation of the international order and universal human principles. Downplaying this history is a betrayal of human conscience, and distorting it destroys the very foundations of world peace.

Honoring martyrs is the highest tribute to the great spirit of resistance and the inexhaustible source of strength that drives us forward. What we commemorate is not only a day of victory, but also the countless unyielding souls who rose to the occasion. From the snowy mountains and black waters of the northeast to the shores of the South China Sea, from the foot of the Great Wall to the great rivers and plains of the nation, countless heroes built with their flesh and blood a new Great Wall to defend our national dignity.

Some of their names shine brightly in history, while many more remain unknown. Yet together they forged the great spirit of resistance: a patriotic conviction that "everyone has a duty toward his country," a national character that "would rather die than yield," a heroic resolve to "fight to the end without fear of violence," and an unshakable faith in ultimate victory marked by "unyielding perseverance."

Today, as we honor the martyrs, we must embed this spirit more deeply into the lifeblood of our nation. It is this spiritual strength that gives us the confidence never to be crushed or defeated in the face of hardships and obstacles. The peace of our land and the independence of our nation, won by the lives of our forebears, are ours to safeguard; the torch of spirit they kindled with their sacrifice is ours to carry forward for future generations.

Cherishing peace is to firmly uphold the postwar international order and to strongly deter any acts that challenge justice for humankind. The Chinese people deeply understand the cruelty of war and sincerely cherish the blessings of peaceful development. We are a nation that treasures peace above all. The victory of WWII gave rise to an international system with the United Nations at its core, and the basic norms governing international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. This is a priceless legacy, won through the immense sacrifices of humanity.

China is not only one of the founders of this order but also a steadfast defender and builder of it. However, the world today is not peaceful; the specter of denying the history of aggression still lingers, and the farce of reviving militarism is frequently staged. Against this backdrop, demonstrating our determination and capability to defend peace serves as a warning to all forces attempting to turn back history and challenge the post-war order: The Chinese people will never accept any attempts to beautify acts of aggression or challenge historical consensus! The Chinese people will also never stand idly by in the face of any schemes that harm China's sovereignty, security, and development interests!

Striving for a better future is China's great practice in promoting the construction of a community with a shared future for humanity. Remembering history is ultimately about striving for a better future. The profound lessons of WWII tell us that the fate of humanity is interconnected and closely linked. Prejudice and hatred, hostility and confrontation can only lead to new wars and disasters. Mutual respect, equality, and win-win cooperation are the right way forward. China's proposal to build a community with a shared future for humanity and its four global initiatives are profound summaries of this historical experience and responses to the times. What we pursue is not the outdated logic of "all strong countries will seek hegemony," nor is it a zero-sum game where "the winner takes all," but rather an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world of lasting peace, universal security, and shared prosperity.

As the majestic "March of the Volunteers" echoes over Tian'anmen Square and parade formations march proudly along Chang'an Avenue, the grand display of modern national defense equipment undoubtedly showcases the strong will and capability of the Chinese people to defend peace. This military parade is a solemn review of the spirit and vitality of the Chinese nation, a firm declaration by Chinese soldiers as guardians of peace, and a statement of the Chinese people's commitment to advancing toward a community with a shared future for humanity.

In the name of the V-Day, we honor martyrs and reaffirm our dedication to safeguarding the hard-won peace, working hand in hand with countries around the world to create an even better future.

