Fighter jets fly over Tian'anmen Square in parade
The fighter jets echelon attends a military parade in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. China on Wednesday held a grand gathering to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's fighter jets J-16D, J-20, J-35A, J-20S, and J-20A flew over Tian'anmen Square in Wednesday's V-Day military parade in two V-formations.
