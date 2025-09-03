Remembering WWII key to safeguarding future peace, says int'l relations academic

Xinhua) 15:05, September 03, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Keeping alive the memories of those who lived through World War II (WWII) not only honors that generation but also raises awareness among today's younger generation and help dissuade them from supporting those seeking to spark the next global war, said a Malaysian academic.

Considering that those who witnessed humanity's struggle against fascism are growing fewer every year, it is important that every effort be made to document their stories and experiences, Associate Professor Roy Anthony Rogers of the Department of International and Strategic Studies at Universiti Malaya told Xinhua in a recent interview.

The creation of books, films and other media is vital to ensure the right lessons are drawn from those dark days, he added.

Roy Anthony suggested that educators should go beyond traditional books and make use of new technology to vividly capture wartime events, and make them more engaging without sacrificing the original spirit of these stories and experiences.

"What we can really ponder is to look at how catastrophic WWII was. Do we want that to happen to our future generation? If it's not carefully managed, it can happen again. So we need to truly understand the events that have occurred, the impacts that have happened, the hardship that people have experienced through the testimonies of people who are still alive or memoirs of those who have passed away ... today we have new technology, not just written form. It can be made into documentaries or movies to have this impact on the newer generation," he said.

Roy Anthony singled out the enormous contribution of the Chinese people to the outcome of the war in the East, especially the unity and resilience of the Chinese people who had endured conflict from 1931 to 1945 -- a far longer period compared to the conflict in Europe.

He explained that the Chinese people's efforts reverberated across Asia. "It was really a tough moment in Chinese history. It demonstrated resilience of the people at that time ... Despite all odds, they survived. So this is a spirit of resilience, I think it further motivates not just people in China, but also in the region," he said.

"China provided a powerful model, showing that despite facing both external aggression and internal challenges, its people were able to resist and remain steadfast," he added.

