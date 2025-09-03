Nameless Warriors

People's Daily Online) 09:03, September 03, 2025

During World War II, around 2 billion people across over 80 countries and regions were drawn into the flames of war. Global casualties exceeded 100 million. Nations around the world made immense sacrifices in the fight against fascism.

No country suffered as deeply as China. From the September 18 Incident in 1931 to Japan's surrender in 1945, the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression resulted in over 35 million Chinese military and civilian casualties. Of those lost, the vast majority left behind no names.

From the Nanjing Massacre to the Bombing of Chongqing, from the victory at Taierzhuang to the Hundred-Regiment Campaign, countless lives were lost. Some are remembered by name, many more in silence. Survivors, descendants, and researchers continue to carry their stories forward, ensuring that the nameless martyrs are never forgotten.

This documentary, "Nameless Warriors," brings together historical archives, survivor testimonies, and battlefield memories to honor those who gave everything. It is a tribute not written in stone but etched into rivers, mountains, and the enduring spirit of a nation.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chengliang)