Veterans' salute at military parade touches hearts across social media

(People's Daily App) 17:26, September 03, 2025

China held a military parade in Beijing's Tian'anmen Square on Wednesday to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. As the formations marched past Tian'anmen Square, veterans who fought in the 14-year war stood on the Tian'anmen Rostrum and raised their hands in salute. The scene deeply moved many online. One netizen wrote, "This is the homeland you defended with your blood! We salute you."

(By Du Shangze)

