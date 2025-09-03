Grocery store in S China's Dongguan gives young people with disabilities real work experience

Xiaoxuan (pseudonym), a young man with autism, works at the cash register of a grocery store designed to serve as a supported employment site for young people with intellectual disabilities, in Shilong town, Dongguan city, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo courtesy of WeChat account of the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Communist Youth League of China)

A modest grocery store located in a quiet corner of Shilong town, Dongguan city, south China's Guangdong Province, is warming hearts and winning widespread praise online.

The grocery store is part of a supported employment program run by Morning Glory Rehabilitation and Care Center, a Shilong nonprofit that assists young people with intellectual disabilities.

The store doubles as a job training center, giving young people with autism and intellectual disabilities their first real work experience.

Inside the brightly lit, well-organized store, Xiaoxuan (pseudonym), a young man with autism, works behind the cash register, greeting shoppers with a warm "Welcome."

Xiaoxuan's progress took years to achieve. He spent around two years training in a simulated grocery store at Morning Glory Rehabilitation and Care Center, learning everything from product recognition to customer service skills.

When the store launched its pilot program in June, Xiaoxuan was among the first trainees, mastering essential retail skills from stocking shelves to serving customers.

Photo shows a grocery store designed to serve as a supported employment site for young people with intellectual disabilities in Shilong town, Dongguan city, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo courtesy of WeChat account of the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Communist Youth League of China)

When the store officially opened on July 3, the actual customer flow and operating environment initially made Xiaoxuan anxious, confining him to stocking shelves. However, he has since grown increasingly confident.

Now he can interact with customers, help them with purchases and even handle checkout duties on his own.

"This store offers them a safe and inclusive environment, where they feel a sense of belonging and can give play to their potential," said Chen Yuzhen, a job coach at Morning Glory Rehabilitation and Care Center.

"Watching trainees like Xiaoxuan move from classroom learning to real-world practice and grow in ability, we can truly sense the happiness they find in work and the satisfaction of realizing their value," Chen noted.

The grocery store now employs eight trainees as "intern clerks." All are graduates of the rehabilitation center's training program and job placement evaluations.

This model is part of a tiered employment support system that the center designed for young people with autism and other intellectual disabilities.

The program follows a three-tier progression: Trainees begin with simulated "pre-employment" training, advance to "sheltered employment" in protected environments, and finally graduate to "supported employment" at real businesses like Xiaoxuan's grocery store.

Beyond retail, the rehabilitation and care center has also launched job training projects in areas such as food services for older people, handicraft making, and milk tea preparation.

Another trainee, Xiaocheng (pseudonym), has progressed from sheltered employment to working independently at a local community care center, where he manages his own responsibilities and helps care for others.

Moving forward, Morning Glory Rehabilitation and Care Center plans to expand opportunities for young people with special needs by opening two clothing shops in Shilong in 2026 that will sell garments made with trainee participation.

Morning Glory Rehabilitation and Care Center's efforts exemplify Dongguan's broader commitment to building an inclusive society where people with disabilities are respected, valued and given meaningful opportunities to contribute.

